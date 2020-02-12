Iowa legislators consider criminalizing ‘creepy’ adult relationships with teens

Under the bill, a person who engages in sexual activity with a person who is 16 or 17 years of age would be guilty of an aggravated misdemeanor if they are not cohabiting with the consent of the teen’s parents and the person is 27 years of age or older.

In other cases, there are special sentences as well as a requirement that the offender be listed on the sex offender registry. If the Legislature adopts this proposal, Wolfe said, it should be consistent with existing law.

“If you want to warn other people about them, put them on the sex offender registry,” Wolfe said.

There may be a better basis for determining whether a sexual relationship should be criminal, Wolfe said. Rather than using the age of consent or the difference in age between the perpetrator and the victim, she suggested considering the fiduciary responsibility of an adult in a relationship with a minor. That could be applied to teachers, coaches and other adults in relationships with minors if they become sexual.

Lobbyists representing prosecutors, the bar association and civil rights groups questioned the inconsistencies between the proposal and existing state law, including using 27 as the jumping off point.