Iowa legislature returns to session physically, politically distanced

“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined session being suspended due to a worldwide pandemic,” said Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone. “We have gone till the end of June before but that was due to budget differences.”

Some majority Republicans, such as Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, who told an outdoor rally on the Capitol’s west steps of Iowans opposed to vaccinations that he was refusing to “be governed by unsubstantiated health theories” and adding that “this virus isn’t even killing anybody.”

Shipley told the gathering, “I don’t know what to do anymore but just laugh at it. If you go in there and you’ll see a lot of lawmakers, the men and women we’ve elected to lead our state into health and prosperity and freedom, they’re covering their faces with a plastic face shield. I don’t understand this.”

Wahls said he is healthy but his mother has an autoimmune condition that puts her at risk in the COVID-19 outbreak and he was concerned about those in the Capitol who were not taking the precautions seriously.

“The Senate requires that you wear a tie,” he said. “If you can be required to wear a tie, you can be required to wear a mask.”