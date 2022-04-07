Iowa man accused of threatening Nebraska officials arrested

The Iowa man who had been wanted for allegedly sending a series of threatening emails to dozens of elected officials in Lincoln and across Nebraska has been arrested.

Thomas Blobaum, 35, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on Wednesday and has been charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

His arrest comes nearly 11 months after the Nebraska State Patrol first began investigating Blobaum. A state senator reported an email Blobaum had sent to more than 40 members of the Legislature in May 2021 calling for the torture of a Lancaster County judge who had previously presided over a case against Blobaum, according to court filings.

In the months since, Blobaum is accused of sending more than a dozen emails with veiled and specific threats toward Lincoln attorneys, the Lincoln mayor, local police officers, the county sheriff's office, a host of state senators, Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Most of Blobaum's grievances with the officials appear to stem from what he described as his "wrongful" prosecution. He was convicted in Lancaster County in January of violating a harassment protection order.

In the emails, Blobaum made several references to a loaded gun that he said he often carried with him, though family members told the State Patrol he doesn't own or have access to firearms.

The Creston man has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

