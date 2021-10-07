 Skip to main content
Iowa man arrested for robbing children, police say

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo police arrested Marcus Angelo Gardner Jr., 39, of 236 Boston Ave., for first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.

Marcus Angelo Gardner Jr

Authorities said two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old were walking home from school in the 300 block of Lester Street when Gardner threatened them with a gun. He allegedly pointed the weapon at one student’s head, and another began filming the incident with his phone.

Gardner allegedly demanded $50 and took the phone, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

