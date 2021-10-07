Iowa man arrested for robbing children, police say

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home Tuesday afternoon.
Waterloo police arrested Marcus Angelo Gardner Jr., 39, of 236 Boston Ave., for first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities said two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old were walking home from school in the 300 block of Lester Street when Gardner threatened them with a gun. He allegedly pointed the weapon at one student’s head, and another began filming the incident with his phone.
Gardner allegedly demanded $50 and took the phone, police said.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Today’s top pics: California oil spill and more
APTOPIX California Oil Spill
In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Some of the crude oil that spilled from a pipeline into the waters off Southern California has been breaking up naturally in ocean currents, a Coast Guard official said Wednesday as authorities sought to determine the scope of the damage. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
APTOPIX California Oil Spill
Birds are seen as workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
APTOPIX Pakistan Earthquake
Members of a family and volunteers take belongings following an earthquake in Harnai, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Quetta, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Arshad Butt
APTOPIX China Daily Life
A man helps his partner on the traditional costume as they visit to the Temple of Heaven during the last day of the week-long China's National Day in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
APTOPIX India Kashmir Killings
Indian police men arrive at a government school where two teachers were shot dead by assailants in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Authorities blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. Thursday’s incident marks the seventh targeted killings in six days. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Dar Yasin
APTOPIX Italy Pope
Pope Francis, right, acknowledges the applause of Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinopole after speaking at the inauguration of the UNESCO "On Futures of Education for Sustainability" course at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
APTOPIX Cardinals Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning to win a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Cody Bellinger also scored. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX Cardinals Dodgers Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate with Chris Taylor (3) after he hit a home run during the ninth inning to win a National League Wild Card playoff baseball game 3-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Cody Bellinger (35) also scored. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
APTOPIX Sun Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky players celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Sun 79-69 in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
APTOPIX Blues Wild Hockey
Minnesota Wild center Adam Beckman (53) is celebrates with teammates and fans after scoring in overtime against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
APTOPIX Philippines Elections
Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo waves as she declares her bid to run for president during a speech in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Robredo, who leads the opposition, announced Thursday she would run for president in next year's elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who has declared he would seek the top post. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
APTOPIX Britain LFF The Harder They Fall Premiere
Jay Z, centre left, and Jeymes Samuel, centre right, pose for photographers with Idris Elba, from back right, Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, RJ Cyler and Jonathan Majors upon arrival at the opening of the London film festival and the World premiere of the film 'The Harder They Fall' in London Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel C Ryan
APTOPIX Colombia Venezuela Border
Venezuelan kindergartners attend free classes at Happy Children's, a school for Venezuelan migrant children, in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Venezuela partially reopened its border with Colombia after closing it on 2019, a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
APTOPIX Italy Spain Nations League Soccer
Spain's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Italy and Spain at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
APTOPIX Germany Nobel Prize Chemistry
German scientist Benjamin List arrives at the Max-Planck-Institute for Coal Research in Muelheim, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 after he was informed about winining the Nobel Prize for chemistry. Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an "ingenious" new way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings. Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan developed "asymmetric organocatalysis." (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Germany Nobel Prize Chemistry
German scientist Benjamin List drinks champagne as arrives at the Max-Planck-Institute for Coal Research in Muelheim, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize for chemistry for finding an "ingenious" new way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings. Benjamin List of Germany and Scotland-born David W.C. MacMillan developed "asymmetric organocatalysis." (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Lebanon Protests
A bank customer throws eggs towards the guards of a bank, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Dozens of Lebanese gathered outside a bank in Beirut's downtown demanding that they be allowed to withdraw their deposits that have been blocked amid Lebanon's severe financial and economic crisis. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Bilal Hussein
APTOPIX Slovenia EU Summit Balkans
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with her umbrella past a media tent as she departs from an EU summit at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. European Union leaders gathered Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they can meet its standards but are unlikely to give any signal even about when they might advance in their quests. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
