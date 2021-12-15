Iowa man facing Nebraska sex crime charges jailed in Lancaster County

A 42-year-old man who is facing felony sex crime charges in both Nebraska and Iowa has been transported to the Lancaster County Jail as he awaits a jury trial in Iowa.
Ernesto Canales pleaded not guilty to second-degree sexual abuse in Woodbury County, Iowa, where he had been in custody since his arrest in June. He's set to go to trial there in January.
Meanwhile, he'll begin his trek through the judicial system in Nebraska, where he's been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. A Lancaster County warrant for Canales' arrest was issued in June, only five days after he was arrested in Iowa.
Canales' initial court appearance in Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon, came nearly eight months after a 14-year-old girl told her father April 21 that Canales had "been raping her for years," according to an affidavit detailing an investigation conducted by the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit.
A week after the father's initial report, investigators interviewed the girl, who told them Canales first began inappropriately touching her when she was about 7 years old, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
The girl told investigators that Canales began having intercourse with her when she was about 11. She said Canales had intercourse with her "almost every day" while she was in middle school, according to the affidavit, and alleges the instances happened between January 2014 and December 2019.
Canales has been accused of sexual assault by three other girls, including a 5-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 6-year-old, according to the affidavit.
LPD interviewed Canales in 2011 and 2019 related to accusations made by the 5-year-old and 16-year-old, respectively, according to the affidavit.
Both times, Canales denied having sexual contact with the girls, and no charges were filed related to either allegation.
He's is being held in Lancaster County on a $750,000 percentage bond, meaning he'd have to pay $75,000 to be released. His bond in Iowa, which he did not pay, was $25,000.
