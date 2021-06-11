Iowa man in face-mask fight sentenced to 10 years in prison

DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being accused of pulling down his COVID-19 face mask outside a Des Moines store and spitting on a fellow customer while yelling, “If I have it, you have it!”

Police and court records indicate Shane Michael, 42, went to the Vision 4 Less eyewear store on Merle Hay Road in Des Moines on Nov. 11 of last year. While there, Michael was wearing his face mask pulled down slightly, leaving his nose exposed.

Another customer, Mark Dinning, allegedly asked Michael to correct the positioning of his mask, and the two men exchanged words before leaving the store and walking out to the parking lot.

According to Dinning, Michael followed him outside and began assaulting him. He said that when the two fell to the ground, Michael jabbed him in the eye and so he responded by biting Michael’s arm. He said Michael kneed him in the groin several times and — in an apparent reference to COVID-19 — lowered his mask, spit on him, coughed on him and yelled, “If I have it, you have it!”