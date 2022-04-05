 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa man wanted for emailing threats to Nebraska politicians, court records show

A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of an Iowa man after the 35-year-old sent a series of threatening emails to dozens of elected officials in Lincoln and across Nebraska, according to court filings.

The Nebraska State Patrol first began its investigation into Thomas Blobaum in May 2021 after a state senator reported an email Blobaum had sent to more than 40 members of the Legislature calling for the torture of a Lancaster County judge who had previously presided over a case against him, according to the affidavit for Blobaum's arrest.

In the months since, Blobaum has sent more than a dozen emails with veiled and specific threats toward Lincoln attorneys, the mayor, local police officers, the county sheriff's office, a host of state senators, Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, according to the affidavit.

Most of Blobaum's grievances with the officials appear to stem from what he described as his "wrongful" prosecution. He was convicted in Lancaster County in January of violating a harassment protection order.

In the emails, Blobaum made several references to a loaded gun that he said he often carried with him, though family members told the State Patrol he doesn't own or have access to firearms.

The Creston man has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Police haven't yet arrested Blobaum.

