IOWA MOURNS: A single mom, Terry L. Wood loved Black Friday adventures with her granddaughters

An impassioned supporter of her family, Terry could be heard in the stands of her children’s sporting events, cheering them on loudly. Christopher played football, and Bobbie played volleyball and basketball in high school.

Terry’s cheers continued for her five grandchildren. She volunteered at their schools to read books, attended their award ceremonies and bought them whatever they wanted.

A few weeks after Terry died, one of her grandchildren hit a home run in her softball game. Christopher instinctively dialed up Terry's number to share the news, but, of course, she wouldn't pick up the other end.

Terry brought her granddaughters with her on Black Friday shopping adventures, getting her newspaper for deals before Thanksgiving dinner. She would plan the entire night, sleeping in her car, waking up periodically to go into the next store.

She would spend up to 15 hours finding bargains, Christopher said, and always picked up a few gifts for the grandchildren. She looked for markdowns at Zales to buy matching jewelry for the women in the family. Christmastime

Bobbie talked on the phone with her mom about the TV soap opera "Days of Our Lives." When she picks up her own glasses, she remembers her mom’s crooked glasses, the ones she always planned to get fixed.