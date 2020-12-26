IOWA MOURNS: Forrest Buffington was a storyteller and a jokester

Neither his wife nor his children, Ellen Bruns and Andy Buffington, know where his love for rocks originated, but it’s safe to say, he passed it onto them.

Rocks of all shapes and sizes that he collected can be found in their yards and their homes, as well as the yards and homes of their children, Forrest’s granddaughters.

“We have a lot of rocks,” Jan said with a chuckle, knowing full well that Forrest would always make room for more.

Nearly 10 years ago, Forrest scoped out a giant rock on a farm near Crystal Lake that he liked, and after looking at it for a couple years, he made arrangements with the farmer to have it relocated to their home in Forest City.

The farmer hauled the rock in the bucket of his tractor all the way to their yard, where Forrest had the spot prepared for it, Jan said.

After the rock was placed, their neighbor took a photo of Forrest with his foot up on the rock and a big smile on his face that he later printed and framed for him.

“Roger had to wait until I was there (to give it to him) and he said, ‘I didn’t know your dad when you were born, but I guarantee he wasn’t half as proud on the day that you were born as he was the day he got his rock,’” Andy recalls. “He was so excited.”