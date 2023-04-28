Iowa Republicans praised the Environmental Protection Administration on Friday for announcing a waiver to allow E-15 fuel sales nationwide during the summer months.

The fuel, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, is generally prohibited from being sold in the summer because of environmental concerns.

But Iowa’s congressional delegation and state officeholders have implored the EPA this year to lift that restriction, arguing the fuel lowers emissions and saying it will ease fuel costs nationwide.

The blend is generally about 10 cents cheaper by gallon than gasoline or lower ethanol blends.

The EPA issued the rule on Friday, saying the move would bring down fuel costs for Americans and help ease a supply crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine. Without the change, E-15 would not have been available starting May 1.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa Democratic governor, said in a tweet the decision is "not only proof of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to homegrown, renewable biofuels, but also to creating good-paying jobs and supporting economic growth, particularly in rural communities."

More than 300 Iowa gas stations offer E-15, and that is likely to rise under a law Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed last year mandating most gas stations in the state offer E-15 by 2026.

“This is a huge win for Iowa farmers and our ethanol industry and proves that even our biggest adversaries can’t ignore the advantage biofuels brings to our country’s economy and national security,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday. “Now all Americans will have access to cheaper, cleaner-burning fuel this summer!”

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst urged the administration to make the waiver permanent.

“NEXT STEP: Let’s stop relying on emergency waivers and make this permanent,” she said in a tweet Friday.

“This is great news. It is going to save families money at the pump,” Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, told reporters during a weekly conference call Friday morning. “It will help with, as I said, energy security in our country and of course supporting our Iowa economy.”

Hinson thanked the Biden administration and said she will continue to push for E-15 to be sold year-round permanently “so that our hard-working farmers and producers have much-needed certainty.”

In a statement, Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, whose northwest Iowa district is the top ethanol-producing district in the country, commended the decision, but said it was unnecessarily delayed.

“While this is welcome news for our farmers and families, the Biden Administration delayed this announcement for far too long when a swift approval would have provided certainty and relief for Iowans and Americans everywhere,” he said.

The EPA in March announced plans to permanently allow year-round sales of E-15 in eight Midwestern states, including Iowa, but not until 2024. Iowa officials bristled at the delay, and argued a waiver should be granted for this summer as well.

In March, Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird joined with the Nebraska attorney general in sending an intent-to-sue letter to the EPA, warning of legal action if the agency did not allow the sale in 2023.

"None of this would have been possible without the strong, steady leadership of Governor Reynolds and the bipartisan cooperation of Midwest governors and attorneys general to hold the EPA accountable," Bird said in a statement Friday.