Iowa OKs millions in regent-related settlements

All three in their lawsuits accused Beckner of treating “younger, white male employees more favorably than employees protected by the Iowa Civil Rights Act, including special treatment in assignments, duties, promotions, and disciplinary action, such as refusing to order internal affairs investigations on younger, male employees who were reported to have violated department or university policies, as well as state law.”

In a statement to The Gazette in 2018, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said Beckner reorganized the department after “careful review of the department’s governance structure, budget, and priorities moving forward.”

Beckner, after four years on the job, retired at the end of 2020. He had intended to leave in June but extended his stay through the end of the fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19.

As part of the state’s new settlements with Searls, Scott and Noska, they’ve agreed to drop from their claims defendants Visin and Lehnertz — maintaining the allegations against the UI and Beckner.

The state on May 24 had agreed to settle with each of the former officers for different amounts: Noska and his attorneys will receive $75,000; Searls and his lawyers will get $50,000; and Scott and his counsel will receive $25,000.

