Iowa parole board chairman aims to cut prison crowding

In response, the state board, made up of four members and two alternates, stepped up its review process to release 6,375 offenders — 3,023 paroles and 1,440 work releases — into the community, for a net decline of 904, to reduce over capacity from 22 percent in fiscal 2019 to 9 percent. But that inched up to 12 percent at the end of fiscal 2021 on June 30.

“We’ve reviewed everybody that the Department of Corrections has sent us. It’s not as if we haven’t reviewed some folks. We have and the numbers are down,” Boettger said. “Objectively, we did a big push at the beginning of COVID and got some low-hanging fruit in the form of folks that were ready to transition, we just needed to get them in the pipeline earlier.”

However, the parole board chairman said the task became more challenging the past fiscal year as members reviewed risk factors and assessments from the state Corrections Department in weighing which offenders were the best candidates to parole or release to work in Iowa communities.

As a result, total releases in fiscal year 2021 were cut by 3,032 from the previous 12-month period.