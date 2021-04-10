Iowa Patrol details standoff, shootout that killed state trooper and gravely injured suspect in Grundy Center

Lang remained in critical condition Saturday at University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City after being shot multiple times, Mortvedt said. He is being charged with first-degree murder, and if he survives his injuries will be held on a $1 million bond.

According to a criminal complaint signed by DCI Special Agent Scott Reger, an unnamed Grundy Center police officer recognized Lang driving while barred and attempted to pull over Lang’s vehicle at around 7:22 p.m. Friday within city limits.

Lang allegedly fled from the officer to 250th Avenue. He left his vehicle, yelled for the officer to “shoot me” several times, took the officer’s Taser and radio and placed the officer in a chokehold, according to the complaint.

When a Grundy County Sheriff’s Office deputy also arrived on scene, Lang was still in the area. The deputy drew his weapon and told Lang to put his hands up, according to the complaint. Lang allegedly responded, “come get me,” got into his vehicle and left the area.

“What do we make of it? It’s something that we unfortunately have to do,” Mortvedt said when asked about those details. “But I assure you, the Grundy Center police officers and the Grundy County deputies acted with professionalism.”