Iowa population grows enough to hold onto 4 US House seats

Based on the 2020 census, the ideal population for an Iowa congressional district will be 797,592.

The ideal population for each of 50 state Senate districts will be 63,807 and 31,904 for each of the 100 House districts.

Texas, which has added about 4 million residents over the past decade, was the winner in the congressional seat-stakes, gaining two seats to 38. That puts it second only to California, which lost one of its 53 House seats.

Five states — Florida, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon — each gained one seat.

Seven states — California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — each lost one seat. No state lost more than one.

The changing demographics is likely to have some political impact, though it’s not clear how that will pay out in the 2022 elections, University of Iowa political science professor Tim Hagle said Monday.

While most of the states gaining seats trend Republican, the fastest-growing parts of those states are more urban than rural, he said. Urban areas tend to vote Democratic.

Some impacts could be less partisan and more state-specific, Hagle said.