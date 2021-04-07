Iowa prison funding brings charges of ‘playing politics’

The increase in Corrections funding is the largest since a $19.3 million bump in fiscal 2012, according to House Republicans. The department asked for a $392,543,142 budget for the year beginning July 1.

The staffing numbers are not a result of GOP budget practices, but standard operating procedure in a system budgeted for 3,671 FTEs “because you can’t hire as fast as people leave,” Worthan said.

The department is in the process of hiring more than 200 people, but positions cannot be immediately filled. “It takes training before someone can work inside the walls,” Worthan said.

That may be, Hall said, but the numbers show the number of prisoners at Anamosa was 10 percent over capacity while there was a 9 percent staff vacancy.

The first prison guard death by an inmate since 1972 is evidence that staffing and funding should have been addressed earlier, Hall said.

“We’re seeing the impact of underfunding,” he said.

Democrats’ reluctance to support the budget — it was passed on a 14-9 party-line vote — was not a betrayal of law enforcement, as House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, suggested Tuesday. “We’re encouraging the majority party to invest in a way that makes a lasting difference.”