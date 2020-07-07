Iowa records first prisoner death from COVID-19

The governor said corrections already had tested about 300 people. She said state public health officials were slated to test another 600 inmates and 100 staff at the facility starting Wednesday.

“It’s just incredibly important for us to get in there, do the testing so that we can understand the scope, do the isolation for those who have been exposed and really take the measures that we need to take to prevent it from spreading throughout the facility,” Reynolds told reporters.

The Corrections Department has been trying to keep COVID-19 out of its nine prison facilities because the highly-contagious virus can spread easily in the close quarters where prisoners are held, as the swift increase in Fort Dodge illustrates.

The warden of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center abruptly retired in May after the state Corrections Department director launched an investigation of an outbreak at the facility in Coralville, The Gazette reported last month.

