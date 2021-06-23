Iowa report finds ‘overwhelming’ sex abuse by Catholic clergy

“The priest was dismissed from state employment in 1991 because of allegations of indecent contact,” the report states. “The priest denied the charges. After a series of hearings, an administrative law judge ruled that the charges were ‘undetermined.’ Because the allegations were made to the state institution, and not the Archdiocese, the Archdiocese accepted the investigation and findings of the judge.”

The archdiocese received two more allegations against the same priest, but the people did not want to pursue investigations, the report states. The Attorney General reported this priest is retired but “has duties in the diocese.”

While citing a history of abuse by priests and a cover-up by officials, the Attorney General’s Office noted in a news release that the Dioceses of the Catholic Church in Iowa have enacted many reforms over the last two decades, have become more responsive to victims of clergy abuse and each now reports all accusations to law enforcement.

Miller began to focus on clergy sex abuse in Iowa after the release in 2018 by the Pennsylvania Attorney General of a grand jury report that revealed over 300 Catholic priests across that state sexually abused children for 70 years.