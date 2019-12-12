Iowa revenue growth stronger than expected

DES MOINES — With economic growth in Iowa now forecast to be stronger than expected, state government is projected for the first time to collect more than $8 billion in net general-fund tax receipts this fiscal year.

The three members of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference on Thursday bumped up their October estimate for state revenue growth by $48.5 million, bringing their fiscal 2020 expectations for tax collections to nearly $8.015 billion — a 2 percent increase that tops last fiscal year by $155.8 million.

Then for fiscal 2021 — the year that Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers will budget for in their upcoming legislative session — panel members projected Iowa’s modest but steady economic growth would generate $8.249 billion in tax receipts for another increase of 2.9 percent.

“All in all, we feel things are moving well,” said panel chairman David Roederer, director of the state Department of Management and the governor’s budget director. “That doesn’t mean that we should look at everything going gangbusters, but it is actually a little stronger growth than we thought it would be when we met back in October.”