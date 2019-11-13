Iowa’s children’s mental health system making progress, state official says

A state board for a children’s mental health system has been appointed and is in the process of developing administrative rules to ensure access to mental and behavioral health services to Iowa’s youngest residents, a Department of Human Services official said during a public meeting of the Iowa Council on Human Services Wednesday.

But the work is going to take time.

“The entire world does not change overnight,” said Rick Shults, division administrator of mental health and disability services for DHS. “It’s not a light switch, it’s a dimmer. The lights will come up slowly. It’s going to take time to develop.”

Shults updated the council members on the efforts of the Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board in Des Moines, the entity that has been tasked with the implementation and management of the Children’s Mental Health System.

Shults said the board will advise state officials on how to implement the system, but also will work with stakeholders on putting the system into place.