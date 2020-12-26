Iowa’s increasing death totals show COVID’s deadly impact

Weekly comparisons of the data shows when the virus has been most deadly this year. During earlier surges, deaths this year increased by as much as 30% over the same week a year ago.

But the worst spike came in November, when the virus raged through Iowa.

Over the course four weeks in November, deaths in Iowa increased over the same week a year ago by 38.9%, 44.6%, 52.5%, and 61.7%, each of them new highs for the pandemic, according to federal data.

“I think this represents the impact of COVID-19 that was predicted consistently in the spring and summer,” Katz said. “With cooler weather, more indoor activity and crowding, and less than optimal adherence to public health recommendations — most especially regarding masking, physical and social distancing and travel avoidance — we first get a spike in cases, trailed reliably by hospitalization, trailed just as reliably by deaths.”

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers have mostly been trending in a positive direction since that late-November surge. New cases and virus-related hospitalizations have steadily decreased in the roughly one month since those numbers peaked, causing great concern for the state’s health care system.