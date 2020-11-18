Iowa’s public campuses freeze spring rates

Before COVID-19 hobbled campus operations — forcing courses online last spring and reshaping nearly every aspect of the collegiate experience this fall — the board in 2018 had unveiled a five-year tuition model aimed at giving students and families line of sight to their future expenses.

According to the model, meant to offset declines in state funding, the UI and ISU would raise residential undergraduate tuition at least 3 percent a year — if lawmakers fulfill the board’s appropriations request — or more, depending on how much state support is below the board’s ask.

Under the model, rates could go higher for graduate and non-residential students. And the UNI was excluded, as the smaller campus has a different set of institutions it compares itself to and competes with.

But Iowa’s public universities have suffered from shrinking legislative financial support.

“We wonder why we’re having increases and the need for an increase in tuition, or why we’re not being able to have an increase in salaries, or actually support excellent programs,” Harreld said. “This is a big concern.”