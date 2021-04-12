Iowa’s public works needs ignored too long, White House reports

Another focus area was disaster recovery, with Iowa having experienced 32 extreme weather events during the decade ending in 2020 that accounted for up to $50 billion in damages. The president is seeking $50 billion nationwide to support disaster recovery, but no specific breakdown of proposed spending was given for Iowa communities.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has made expanded access to high-speed broadband a priority by calling for a $450 million investment in state resources over the next three years, and GOP legislators are looking up including up to $100 million in their fiscal 2022 state budget plan.

According to the White House, 13.4 percent of Iowans live in areas where — by one definition — there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds, and 61 percent of Iowans live in areas where there is only one service provider. Sixteen percent of Iowa households do not have an internet subscription due to cost barriers.

The Republican governor’s office declined to comment Monday on the Democratic president’s proposal and officials with the state Department of Transportation did not respond to questions about how Biden’s plan might address Iowa’s highway and bridge network or impact the ongoing construction schedule.