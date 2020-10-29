Iowa’s top election official lays out security plan

Pate said he views disinformation, most commonly spread on social media, as the biggest challenge his office faces to ensuring voters’ trust in elections. He encouraged Iowans to be careful about what they read and share on social media.

“That’s the goal of these bad agents, is to create doubt in the minds of our voters and our citizens. And if that happens, we have a real problem,” Pate said. “Because that’s the foundation of our entire democracy, is the fact that (voters) can have confidence in that their vote counts, and the security of that election process.

“So (if hostile entities) can create the doubt in your mind, and feed that to the point to where people just say, ‘That’s not my senator, that’s not my governor, or whatever the elected post is, then we lose. And I’m asking Iowans to not let that happen, to stand with us and make sure that they understand when people put things out on social media, they need to find out from a trusted source.”

Pate said he believes county auditors are equipped to handle the surge of early ballots cast in this election. As of Thursday, more than 851,000 absentee ballots had already been returned; that’s already well more than the 653,000 early ballots cast four years ago, according to state figures.

