Iowa’s top election official says election security is strong as voting is underway

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Threats to Iowa’s election security appeared to be minimal as of Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Paul Pate said in an Election Day press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center.

“We’re seeing a calm, which is a good sign,” he said. “We’ll be here until the polls are closed and we’ll continue monitoring everything that’s happening.”

As Iowans went to cast their ballots Tuesday, a team of officials from various state and federal agencies was working to monitor threats to election security.

The team included about 50 people from agencies including the National Guard, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, and the Department of Homeland Security, Pate said.

The center, housed in an Iowa National Guard building in Johnston, was the “nerve center” for election security on Tuesday, Pate said. The team had prepared for cybersecurity threats, major storms or fires at polling sites, physical threats and civil unrest, he said.

Pate, a Republican, said Iowa’s cybersecurity continued to improve, and all 99 counties’ election offices were working with his office on cybersecurity for the first time this year. The Office of the Chief Information Officer was monitoring for attempts from foreign actors or others to hack election websites or interfere with the state or counties’ internet systems, Pate said.

“We all have the things to keep us from being tampered with, whether it be malware or someone hacking in, which means we’re now safe on all fronts,” he said.

Pate, whose office has put out communications seeking to correct myths about Iowa’s elections, has reiterated ahead of the election that Iowa’s vote tabulators are not connected to the internet. He said he’s confident a bad actor could not affect Iowa’s actual vote, but hacking or taking down election websites could instill doubt about the election’s integrity.

“They will get into [websites] and do some funny business on them and then the public looks at that and goes, ‘Oh my gosh, so-and-so got hacked, is my vote safe?’”

Pate pointed out other measures he said are keeping Iowa’s election secure:

• Iowa requires voter ID

• Officials test vote tabulators before the election

• Counties conduct post-election audits, and Pate’s office added a second audit this year

• Iowans vote on paper ballots, and tabulators are not connected to the internet

“The last thing I want is for Iowans to wake up the day after the election and look at those results and not believe in them, not to have confidence in them,” Pate said. “Because if that happens, our republic has fallen.”

Pate was on the ballot Tuesday, facing a challenge from Democratic Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, who has accused Pate of backing attempts to make voting more difficult in Iowa.

Members of Pate’s own party, including Anne Fairchild in Cedar Rapids and Brad Sherman in Iowa County, have cast doubt on election security and spread the discredited claim there was mass voter fraud in 2020. If a candidate challenges the integrity of Iowa’s elections after the election, Pate said he will “put every effort into explaining to them the facts.”

Pate also said his office was investigating an incident in Sioux City, in which voters claimed a worker at the auditor’s office was making comments to voters about Public Measure 1 -- which would enshrine in Iowa’s constitution the right to keep and bear arms and require “strict scrutiny” for any law related to gun control -- during the early voting period.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition said in a Monday press release that a polling staffer had told voters that voting “yes” on the measure would allow felons to have guns, according to the Sioux City Journal. The Woodbury County auditor and sheriff told The Journal they had opened an investigation into the incident.

He said he anticipated the office would see other “hiccups” among poll workers on Tuesday not following protocol, but he said the office was “doing pretty well on that front” as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It disturbed me immensely, and we have reached out, and we are investigating it,” he said. “And we’ve reminded all the county auditors again, because we do cover this in our training, that poll workers and staff are not to be commenting on constitutional amendments or candidates.”