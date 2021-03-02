Iowa school vouchers closer to beating deadline

“We know vouchers will grow across the state as other schools go on that list,” said Margaret Buckton of the Urban Education Network of Iowa, which includes the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts. “Since prior voucher recipients will continue to be recipients, it will continue to expand the pool. We’ll be in competition with private schools for the resources needed for our public schools.”

And it’s hard for public schools to compete with private schools, which can choose not to enroll some students, including those in special education or with behavior disorders. Private schools also aren’t required to have financial audits or comply with Iowa’s Open Records law, speakers said.

Shanda Carstens, of Panora, said her family moved back to Iowa from Indiana, in part, for good rural schools here. Because many small towns in Iowa don’t have private schools, she worries HSB 243 will push families to leave rural areas.

“Are we really going to incentivize Iowans to leave rural Iowa?” she asked. “Please, let’s take the most fiscally conservative route so more people want to move back to their rural roots.”