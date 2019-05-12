SIOUX CITY -- Iowa schools are creating new school emergency plans or updating existing plans to satisfy the requirements of a new state law before its June 30 deadline.
But those emergency plans will not be reviewed by the state or anyone else, as the new law contains no such requirement.
The new law, passed in 2018, requires public and private school districts to have emergency response plans for responding to natural disasters and active shooters. The plans must be unique for each building in the school district, and each building must conduct annual emergency response drills.
The plans, under the new law, must be “high quality,” developed in conjunction with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies, and confidential.
The plans must be completed by June 30. But they will not be verified or vetted for their quality. Districts willy simply report to the state education department whether they have completed their plans.
The law requires only that districts create new plans with those requirements. The law does not require the plans to be certified or reviewed.
In essence, the law requires district leaders be taken at their word that they have completed the plans and met the law’s requirements since they will not be vetted by the state or subject to public review for safety reasons.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the Sioux City district has long had an emergency response guide that exceeds the requirements in the new state law. He said staff members are trained and drilled annually to make “evidence-based decisions” in the face of crisis.
Throughout the year, crisis drills are held to prepare staff and students for crisis response, Gausman said. In the fall, the district even participated in a city-wide crisis drill to practice a full-scale crisis response scenario with other community safety agencies.
Matt Alexander, superintendent for the Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove, said the district already had plans in place, but noted the new law’s requirements that districts have plans for specific scenarios and collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency response personnel.
"By requiring these collaborative efforts within the plan we can ensure that they happen and that all stakeholders involved have the same information regarding how to handle situations that may arise," Alexander said.
Concerns were raised about the lack of oversight when the law was being debated by state lawmakers, although it ultimately passed both the Iowa House and Senate with unanimous votes of support.
“It does absolutely nothing,” Cindy Winckler, a Democratic state legislator from Davenport, said during lawmakers' debate. “It is hard to take a positive vote on such incomplete work.”
Skyler Wheeler, a Republican state legislator from Orange City, said he disagreed with the assertion that the bill was nothing more than a “feel-good” proposals.
Staci Hupp, a spokeswoman for the state education department, said the new law is part of a “holistic” approach to school safety taken by the state. In addition to the new law for school emergency response plans, the department has offered resources to districts to help ensure their plans are high quality, and the department has provided or sponsored training for school officials, for example, to recognize behavioral issues and potentially violent behavior, Hupp said.
“We really are doing our best as an agency to support schools as they develop these plans, as we ultimately try to keep our kids safe,” Hupp said. “It’s a piece of the overall picture.”
Roark Horn, executive director of the organization that represents school administrators across the state, praised the state education department, state lawmakers, Gov. Kim Reynolds and local school leaders for working together to enhance school safety.
“Undoubtedly, the collaborative efforts of all these entities have made schools even safer learning environments for our students and teachers,” Horn said in an email.
Most local school leaders contacted for this story said they have long had in place emergency response plans. Some said their plans already met the requirements established in the new law; others said their plans needed minor updates or tweaks to satisfy the new law.
But the state education department in 2018 said while 88 percent of Iowa school districts reported having security plans, fewer than 10 percent were “high-quality” plans that included drills for school staff.
“Those plans didn’t necessarily meet the law because we were finding variability in quality and the plans weren’t always tailored to every school in a district as they need to be now,” Hupp said.
Districts will report to the state education department whether their emergency response plans meet the new state requirements during the department’s annual spring collection from districts of myriad data.
The Journal's Bret Hayworth contributed to this story.