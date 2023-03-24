DES MOINES — Several Iowa schools announced plans on Thursday to comply with a new state law that prohibits transgender students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday and taking effect immediately, requires students in public schools to use the bathroom and changing facility that aligns with their assigned sex at birth. Schools would be required to provide students with alternative facilities, such as a single-user unisex restroom, if they request it and written consent from parents.

Reynolds also signed a bill that bans minors from receiving gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries — contradicting the guidance of every major American medical association, which recommend medical interventions as a treatment for gender dysphoria in minors.

Public school districts in Sioux City, Iowa City, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids said on Thursday they would comply with the bathroom law, including offering students accommodations. The schools said they remained committed to being welcoming to their LGBTQ students and preventing discrimination.

“The Sioux City Community School District proudly supports all students including students in the LGBTQ+ community. We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment where all students feel welcome. As a public school district, we are required to comply with SF 482, however, we will also be working with students and families to support student needs and make students feel comfortable. We remain resolute in our mission to help all students achieve, believe, and succeed in our schools," said Leslie Heying, Director of Communications for the school district.

In an email, the Des Moines School District spokesperson Phil Roeder said school administrators met on Thursday to review the law’s requirements, and the school is preparing a form for parents of students who want greater privacy in using facilities.

“As a public school district, DMPS is required to comply with the law, including those over which people may have strong feelings or be deeply divided,” Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Smith said in a statement on Wednesday. “However, nothing has changed in our commitment to welcome and serve our LGBTQ+ population with respect and dignity.”

The Iowa City Community School District is undergoing a similar process, Superintendent Matt Degner said in a statement Thursday.

“ICCSD administration is still working on guidelines consistent with this new law, and will provide guidance to buildings as soon as possible,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, House Speaker Pat Grassley said Republicans were intentional about keeping accommodations in the bill, and that the bill was written to take immediate effect because school administrators were looking for guidance on the issue.

“The bill was about providing accommodations as well,” he said. “We shouldn’t lose that within the conversation.”

House Democratic leader: Reynolds “is not the victim”

Democratic House leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights lambasted Reynolds, who said this week she was put in an uncomfortable position in signing the two bills dealing with transgender youth.

"This is an extremely uncomfortable position for me to be in. And I don’t like it," Reynolds said Tuesday, but she said she believes it is in the best interest of kids.

“I call bull----,” Konfrst told reporters on Thursday. “I don’t think the governor is truly as upset as she says. She is not the victim here. The victims here are kids … who have been targeted over and over and over again by this governor.”

The rapid change caused by the bathroom bill will put transgender students at risk, Konfrst said.

“Imagine being a kid who has identified as a girl throughout elementary school or middle school, who woke up this morning and found out that now all of a sudden, they're less safe at school than they were when they went to school yesterday,” she said. “It is cynical and it is wrong to have done this behind closed doors without giving anyone any notice.”

In response to Konfrst’s comments, Reynolds' spokesperson Kollin Crompton compared Democrats’ response to Reynolds’ COVID-19 policies and the response to the transgender youth bills. Reynolds drew the same comparisons on Tuesday, and said she does not believe the science on gender-affirming care for youth is settled.

“The governor isn’t going to (be) lectured by Democrats who locked down schools and put our children’s mental health at risk based on inconclusive science,” he said. “Rep. Konfrst is following the same playbook once again - fearmongering, promoting irreversible surgeries, and putting our kids’ future health at risk.”