Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

Iowa has had its deadliest 24-hour period since the novel coronavirus was reported in the state March 8 with Gov. Kim Reynolds reporting Tuesday that 19 Iowans have died due to COVID-19.

That brings to 207 the number of Iowa residents who have died from the respiratory virus. Of that total, 95 victims were aged 81 or older even though the that age demographic makes up about 5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the disease. Another 83 victims were in the 61-80 age range, while 24 were between the ages of 41 and 60 and five were in the 18-40 age group.

Six of the victims announced Tuesday were from Linn County, three each from Tama and Black Hawk counties, two each from Polk and Dallas counties and one each from Allamakee, Jasper and Woodbury counties.

Currently, 407 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 with 152 in intensive care units and 94 requiring the use of ventilators to assist their breathing. The state has reported outbreaks in 28 long-term care facilities so far.

Overall, Iowa now has 10,111 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 including 408 reported Tuesday. Officials with the state Department of Public Health say 60,569 Iowans have been tested and 3,522 Iowans have recovered from coronavirus illnesses or symptoms.