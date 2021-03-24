Iowa Senate aims for $7.9 billion budget

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the Senate GOP budget targets ignored the thousands of working Iowans who were hit in the pocketbook last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no excuse for Statehouse Republicans who are ignoring the economic and health care crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bolkcom said in a statement.

“Thankfully, help is on the way because of the American Rescue Plan,” he said. “President Biden is leading the way by putting money directly into the hands of Iowans, lifting thousands of Iowa children out of poverty, helping Iowa businesses hit hard by the pandemic, and making health care affordable for many Iowans.”

Whitver said the spending targets do not include money for broadband expansion at this point, but the nearly $8 billion he proposed represented about 94 percent of available revenue under Iowa’s 99 percent spending limitation law. So there is room to negotiate one-time allocations with the governor and House Republicans.

Whitver said he expected a “significant” investment in broadband would be part of the final budget agreement.