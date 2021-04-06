Iowa Senate approves abortion amendment, broadband expansion

DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday voted again to give voters a chance to directly decide whether the Iowa Constitution guarantees a right to an abortion.
House Joint Resolution 5, which won Senate approval on a 30-17 party-line vote, would ask voters whether they wanted to add language to the Iowa Constitution to make clear there is no constitutional right to an abortion or requirement for public funding of abortions. Under Iowa’s statutory criteria, a resolution seeking to amend the constitution must be approved in exactly the same form by two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies before the issue would come before Iowa voters during a general election.
Before passing HJR 5, Senate Republicans amended the Iowa House-passed language — adopted by a 55-44 margin in January — with wording saying the amendment is necessary “to defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution shall not be construed to recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”
The Senate’s amended resolution will have to be approved either this year or next by the House and then win the support of the House and Senate again during the 90th General Assembly, which will convene in January 2023. The resolution then to come before voters on the November 2024 general election ballot for consideration. Senators previously approved the language, but the bill failed to clear the House last year. So Republicans restarted the process this session.
“We have an opportunity today to stand for life,” said Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City. But Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said senators were “debating an amendment that would make women less free.”
Proponents said the amendment is necessary to correct ”a judicial overreach, a judicial tyranny” by the Iowa Supreme Court, which in a 5-2 decision in 2018 found a right to an abortion in the state constitution.
In addition to finding that the Iowa Constitution grants women a fundamental right to an abortion, the court ruling threw out Iowa’s 72-hour waiting period requirement that lawmakers had approved a year earlier. In the court’s opinion, the law violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the Iowa Constitution “because its restrictions on women are not narrowly tailored to serve a compelling interest of the state.”
Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, told her colleagues that “changing the constitution is very serious business.” Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said HJR5 is needed because “five unelected judges used the power of the pen to fabricate a right” in the Constitution where none existed.
Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said the state’s constitution has been updated by voters in the past to “modernize, right a wrong or expand the rights of our citizens,” but HJR5 would “would take rights away, and that is the wrong direction for Iowans.”
Celsi called the proposal an attempt by GOP authors to “insert their personal and religious views” into the private decisions of Iowans of childbearing age through a “long game” political effort to eventually ban abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion and return decision-making authority to the states.
“Some Republicans in the Senate are determined to continue this war on pregnant Iowans,” she said, “to stand directly between an individual who is making a serious and consequential decision for themselves and family.”
Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, expressed concern that the resolution would “pave the way for more countless abortion restrictions and bans,” but Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, countered it did not directly affect abortion as much as it reined in a court that “just made up law” and returned that power to the Legislature and the people.
Diversity plans
Under a separate bill that received Senate approval by a 29-17 margin Tuesday, five school districts with voluntary diversity plans soon no longer will be allowed to reject open enrollment requests from students who wish to attend a different public school.
Proponents of House File 228 say the change is needed so parents — not bureaucrats — can decide what school setting is best for their children’s educational needs. Critics countered that ending the current arrangement would take away local control and upset the socioeconomic balance of the five districts that have diversity plans by opening the likelihood of “white flight” in some affected areas.
School officials in the West Liberty, Postville, Waterloo, Davenport and Des Moines districts have policies that restrict but do not bar higher-earning families from enrolling students in other districts via Iowa’s open-enrollment option. Schools that qualify for a diversity plan have 20 percent of students or more receiving free or reduced lunch.
The bill was amended and returns to the House for consideration.
Broadband expansion
The Iowa Senate on Tuesday night unanimously approved a bill designed to expand broadband connectivity and bring high-speed technology to more areas of Iowa -- especially underserved or unserved places.
Senators voted 47-0 to send the House File 848 to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her expected signature.
The legislation calls for Empower Rural Iowa grants to be made to communication companies that install infrastructure to facilitate a minimum download speed of 100 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 100 megabits per second in areas where those services are not available.
At least 20 percent of the amount of the grants awarded must be allocated to projects in difficult-to-serve areas where no service is available at those speeds.
The bill allows various grant tiers and slower speeds, so companies like Mediacom that are employing what’s called fixed wireless technology-- to extend internet service in sparsely populated rural areas -- could qualify for the state incentives.
“This is a needed advance we need on technology,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, the bill’s floor manager.
Reynolds has asked for $450 million over three years to build out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure. About a third of Iowa’s 99 counties still are broadband deserts where high-speed internet is rarely offered and, for many Iowans, unaffordable, she said.
Iowa also has the second-lowest broadband speeds in the country. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has said House Republicans are planning to set aside “around $100 million” in next year’s state budget to expand broadband service in Iowa.
Lawmakers plan to provide the funding for the grants in a separate bill.
Livestock sampling
And finally, senators approved legislation – by a 35-11 margin -- that advocates said was necessary to protect Iowa’s livestock production industry by creating a new “unauthorized sampling” criminal offense.
House File 775 -- which began as a regulation on police obtaining search warrants from video on private property – was revamped in the House to create an offense that would apply to anyone knowingly entering private property without consent to obtain samples of substances from agricultural animals or any soil, air, or water from farms.
Also, placing a camera or other electronic surveillance device on someone else’s private property would be a crime under the bill.
Penalties range from an aggravated misdemeanor carrying a two-year sentence and fines topping $8,500 to a Class D felony for subsequent offenses that would carry a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,245.
Proponents said the measure would protect against biosecurity concerns associated with trespassing and would not come into play unless someone illegally entered someone else’s property.
But critics said the bill’s intent was to create a criminal offense that would have a “chilling effect” on whistleblowers willing to risk entering private property to expose animal-treatment abuse, violations of OSHA regulations or other workplace wrongdoing.
During the subcommittee process, opponents called it an “underhanded” misuse of the legislative process to spring a new “ag law” version that previously was struck down by a federal judge and will be again if the governor signs this bill.
Senators made a minor change in the bill’s language that requires HF 775 to return to the House for final action.