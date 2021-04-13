Iowa Senate boosts higher education spending, judge salaries

Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, the committee’s ranking member, said she had not had time to analyze the proposal but expressed concern the regents’ share was “just not good” and could equate into future tuition increases for university students and their parents.

“There’s nothing new for this year. What happens is the tuitions go up, so I think we have to be careful about working families and how much they can actually pay to go to college,” Smith said. “I don’t know why we’re not supporting them more. I don’t understand it. Basically, they’ve had a two-year freeze.”

On Monday, House Republicans advanced a $970 million education budget plan that would freeze funding for regents universities, saying the University of Iowa, Iowa State University or University of Northern Iowa would have “plenty of money” because of infusions from federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus programs.

On a separate bill, committee members in a voice vote approved Senate Study Bill 1262, a $190.9 million proposal that would boost funding for Iowa’s court system by $6.3 million for fiscal 2022.