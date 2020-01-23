Iowa Senate committee advances amendment against abortion

However, Chapman said the motivation for Thursday’s action was a desire to keep intact the checks and balances envisioned by the framers of the Iowa Constitution.

“This is about the people having their voice through the elective body to represent their will,” he said. “Unfortunately the court usurped the legislative branch and in that decision actually invented a fundamental right to an abortion.

“Any plain reading of our state constitution reveals no such right. In effect, the Iowa Supreme Court amended the Iowa Constitution. They overstepped their authority in that decision,” Chapman added.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the earliest the proposed amendment would be eligible for Senate floor debate would be next Wednesday or Thursday, but added, “it would probably be after that. I’m not sure.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said discussions are ongoing between the House and Senate on the language and confidence in the fact that Iowans support the resolution.

“We aren’t going to just rush through the process just to try to get it off our plate. We want to make the language we have is the right language,” he told reporters.

“I’m not going to endorse any specific piece of language right now until we have more input from our caucus, but we’ve started down that path,” he added. “Getting it right I think is going to be the important piece, not just doing it quickly.”

