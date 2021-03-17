Iowa Senate goes after Big Tech as ‘threat’ to free speech

Noah Herring, 15, drowned April 7. 2020, in Coralville Lake. Three teens and an adult were present when Noah died, but the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said none of them called 911, and they withheld information about Noah’s whereabouts. His body was finally recovered April 11.

At the end of the investigation, the only applicable charges — misdemeanors — related to theft and destruction of property. Those present when Noah drowned didn’t face any charges for failing to alert authorities because such charges didn’t exist.

Under the proposed law, anyone who witnesses someone else “suffering from imminent danger of death or risk of serious injury” and fails to contact authorities would be committing an aggravated misdemeanor. Additionally, if someone abuses a corpse and fails to disclose its location to conceal a crime, he or she would be committing a Class D felony.

“This really hits home because it happened in my community,” Kinney said. “This is a bill about Noah Herring who passed away. His family came to me, and was up in arms about what could be done. We worked through this. And all the Herring family wanted was so this did not happen to another family.”

