Iowa Senate leader: Raise tobacco age to 21; no to legalized marijuana

Whitver said the issues stemming from marijuana-derived cannabis for medical use likely will get the attention of legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds again next session as they look to modify Iowa’s fairly restrictive medical marijuana law.

But Statehouse Republicans, he said, won’t consider any move toward legalizing marijuana for recreational use similar to an Illinois law that takes effect Jan. 1.

“I don’t think that there’s any appetite right now to go recreational in the state of Iowa,” he told reporters after the IPTV taping.

“We’re going to do what’s best for Iowa, and we’re not going to take the lead from Illinois on this or frankly anything else,” Whitver told the “Iowa Press” panel.

He also warned Iowans tempted to cross the Mississippi River to buy marijuana or CBD products that they could face federal criminal charges if they transport products across the state line.

“Iowans may decide to go to Illinois and do that. I would caution against that,” he said. “Once you bring it back to Iowa, you’re crossing federal lines, and that’s a federal crime so I would caution against that.”