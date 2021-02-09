Iowa Senate passes 2.2 percent K-12 school funding increase

Bills in both the Senate and the House included language that would, if passed, allocate additional money to some schools to offset the cost of in-person learning during the pandemic. Along with the base funding, the House GOP proposal would distribute $30 million based on how many days during the fall semester each district had students in the classroom between August and January.

The Senate GOP’s plan would provide an extra $65 per student to every district, excluding Des Moines public schools, which for a time defied a state order for in-person instruction.

The two chambers still have to negotiate a compromise under a state law that sets a 30-day timeline for K-12 education funding to be decided as the first major state budget decision of the session.

During Tuesday’s Senate debate, minority Democrats tried unsuccessfully to boost base funding by 3.75 percent for fiscal 2022, arguing the state could afford to spend more given a $305 million budget surplus and more than $700 million in cash and economic emergency “rainy day” reserves.

Without more state funding, Democrats argued, property owners in 141 school districts with declining enrollment would be assessed about $28 million in higher levies under a budget guarantee that would fund any increases they receive via local property taxes.

