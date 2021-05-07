Iowa set to remove limits on prosecuting sexual abuse of minors

DES MOINES -- During floor debate Friday, an Iowa legislator spoke for the first time publicly about sexual abuse she experienced as a child.

“It was something that I felt a lot of shame for. I was very confused. I was afraid to speak out,” Rep. Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa, told colleagues Friday during debate on Senate File 562 that addressed the sexual exploitation of minors.

It is only as an adult that she has found the courage to talk openly about being abused by a babysitter, she said before the House voted 84-2 to approve legislation eliminating Iowa's statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of children.

Under current Iowa law, criminal charges in child sex-abuse cases must be brought within 15 years after the victim turns 18.

“If we set an arbitrary number, a number of years that allows a perpetrator to gain the kind of immunity against being prosecuted, what would or should that arbitrary number be?” Westrich asked. “What would be fair to a child who has been violated? Five years? Twenty years? Fifty years?”

Like many victims of abuse, Westrich, a first-term lawmaker who owns a small manufacturing firm, said she forgot about the abuse until hearing someone else talk about being abused as a child.