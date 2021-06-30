Iowa small cities making coronavirus relief 'game plans'

“We’ve heard nothing from the state on how to set up to make sure the money gets into the hands of the cities that need it,” said Ross Grooters, a member of the Pleasant Hill City Council and the Iowa Citizens group. “There’s a short window once the state gets the money to make sure it gets into hands of cities that need it.”

Many small cities don’t have the staff and resources of their larger neighbors to deal with the paperwork, Grooters added. “It will be really difficult for some of them to apply.”

That was the case when some cities did not take advantage of the CARES Act funds, Palmer said.

‘CLOCK IS TICKING’

Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Department of Management Director Michael Bousselot “are missing in action while the clock is ticking,” added Jane Noble Davis, an Iowa City Catholic Worker and Iowa Citizens member from Washington, Iowa.

From his perspective, the clock isn’t ticking, and that’s the point of the approach being taken by the state, according to Palmer.

He said Iowa League of Cities staffers have been meeting weekly with state officials for several weeks and is in frequent communications with city officials on how to prepare for the application process.