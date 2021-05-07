Iowa sports betting frenzy cools in April

DES MOINES -- Sports betting fever over college basketball slowed in April from the March Madness record but still totals close to $1 billion for fiscal 2022 with two months remaining.

Iowans wagered nearly $118.4 million on professional and college sports events in April, with all but $13.84 million in bets placed via online apps, according to monthly data issued Friday by the state Racing and Gaming Commission.

That drove the year-to-date betting handle to nearly $992.4 million from July 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021.

“We did experience the expected decline in wagering for April,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission. “This will likely be the case throughout the summer. We were interested to see where the handle numbers would settle now that the more popular wagering events were complete.”

For the month, sportsbooks in Iowa took in nearly $7.73 million in net receipts, bringing their take to $75.4 million.

For the fiscal year, almost $5.1 million in taxes has been paid to the state treasury.