Iowa sports betting scores with new football season

DES MOINES -- August was likely the calm before the storm for sports bettors in Iowa.

Iowans got a brief taste of college football last month, which helped boost legal sports wagering to $108.42 million, according to data issued Monday by the state Racing & Gaming Commission. But the main course of full-blown betting on college and professional sports this month is expected to generate a new spike in Iowa’s gambling activity, officials said.

“We did see a bounce back in the month of August,” said Brian Ohorilko, commission administrator. “What’s unknown is what we can expect in the fall this year once we have a full slate of activity. There are still many things that are unanswered. It’s hard to know where our market will settle.”

Currently there are 13 online sportsbooks operating in Iowa with two more to launch later this month, meaning the market will stay “very, very competitive” with customers being lured by a barrage of advertising offering sign-on bonuses and incentives.

August represented the first month-over-month gain in betting volume since March’s record-setting month that hit $161.44 million in the throes of the college basketball tournament, according to state data. Since July 1, the sports-wagering handle in Iowa stands at $997 million.