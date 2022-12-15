 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa state revenue projected to fall, by $200 million, in coming budget year

Condition of the State Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 11 at the Statehouse in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday.

Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 — the budget year that starts July 1 — which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9 percent.

The estimates were calculated by the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference, which meets quarterly to project state revenues.

The panel’s annual December projections are used by the governor and state lawmakers to craft the next state budget. That work will begin in earnest when the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature begins next month.

While state revenue is projected to decline, it still is comfortably above the most recent state spending. Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers — led by Republican majorities in both chambers of the Legislature — spent just more than $8.2 billion on the current state budget.

“There’s no question we continue to over collect from Iowans to fund the priorities that the General Assembly and the governor have identified in the past,” said Kraig Paulsen, director of the state revenue department and a member of the fiscal estimating panel, and a former Republican state legislator.

The Revenue Estimating Conference is comprised of three members: one each from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, the governor’s office and an independent member. In addition to Paulsen, who serves as the governor’s representative, the panel includes Jennifer Acton with the legislative agency and David Underwood, an economist from Mason City.

Paulsen said the projected slight dip in state revenue can be primarily attributed to recent state tax reductions — most specifically, the elimination of state tax on retirement income that takes effect in 2023.

Those recent changes will continue to impact state revenue, as the number of income brackets and state income tax rates will be gradually reduced over the next five years, at the end of which all Iowa taxpayers will pay a 3.9 percent state tax on their income. The changes are projected to save taxpayers — and thus reduce state revenue — by nearly $2 billion annually.

Paulsen said he does not see cause for concern about the future trend in state revenue.

“I have no concerns about meeting the obligations the state has and meeting the priorities they have with regard to state spending,” Paulsen said.

The panel’s early projection for the ensuing state budget year, which will start on July 1, 2024, calls for the slightest increase over the previous budget year’s projection: an increase of $10 million, or just 0.1 percent.

The panel members said there is much uncertainty in the U.S. and Iowa economies, and that it is difficult to predict whether the economy will hit a recession. Although Paulsen said even if Iowa goes into a recession, he feels it will not be a deep recession, and that the state is well equipped to handle a small economic downturn.

