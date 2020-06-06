Iowa state Senator Roby Smith introduces bill to curb absentee voting

"County auditors, as local commissioners of elections, are baffled by this," Moritz wrote. "The 2020 primary was very successful, based on a variety of metrics, largely due to the steps taken by (Pate). Counties experienced record or near-record turnout. Election day went very smoothly. Results were rapidly available. Why would the state want to cripple the process that led to such success?

"Sec. Pate and his staff provided great leadership and assistance to counties to deal with the hazards of the COVID-19 pandemic in the conduct of an election. One of the most critical aspects of their assistance was to provide voters with absentee ballot request forms, making it easier to vote from home at a time when Gov. (Kim) Reynolds was counseling Iowans to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

"The large absentee turnout had the unexpected benefit of relieving many voters of making the decision whether or not to go to the polls in a time of civil unrest in their communities," Moritz continued. "We hope that the legislature will reject House File 2486, not just in response to the concerns of county auditors, but out of respect to the hundreds of thousands of Iowa voters who just exercised their rights in the most basic act of democratic government, without having to choose between their rights and their health."