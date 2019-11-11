Iowa state spending plan starts on 'solid' footing, top legislators say

“This is what everybody says when they come into the office: ‘Now I know the budget is tight, I know there’s really no money at all, but this is really important and it’s just $4 million,’” Reynolds said in an interview last week. “I don’t think you’d be surprised by how many conversations that I have just like that every day. There’s always that but.”

Education groups representing teachers, school boards and school administrators say they are in the process of evaluating their budget needs and state aid requests for the upcoming school year.

But a representative of the teachers’ union said the request would not be less than a 3 percent increase.

Mohr said there will be more flexibility in spending decisions next session, but he also believes his GOP colleagues will be looking at ways to reduce tax collections as well after a major state income tax-cut package was enacted in 2018 and took effect last January.

Budget-makers also will be keeping a close eye on how that multiyear plan plays out to avoid over commitments.