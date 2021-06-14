Iowa statehouse leaders have not determined future of virtual session participation

DES MOINES -- Iowans for the first time had the option this year to observe -- and in some cases participate in -- all committee meetings during the legislative session, which was conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican statehouse leaders say they have not yet determined whether those additions will become permanent in a post-pandemic world.

As a way to help limit the number of people in the Iowa Capitol during the pandemic, statehouse leaders this year added live-streaming video of all committee and subcommittee hearings during the 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature. Previously, only floor debate was broadcast live.

And the Iowa Senate, using Zoom, allowed Iowans to participate in subcommittee hearings.

The Iowa House used a different streaming program, and did not allow the public to participate virtually.

The question is now whether those virtual viewing and participation options will remain if, during future sessions, the COVID-19 pandemic is not a public health concern.

With their majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate, those decisions fall to Republicans, and leadership at the moment says nothing has been decided.