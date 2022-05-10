Iowa student overcomes deteriorating eyesight with help from friends, golf

Spencer Beyer could see everything as a kid. No glasses, no need for contacts, nothing. He had 20/20 vision for a good chunk of his life.

All of a sudden in fifth grade, Beyer began to see less and less. It continued throughout middle school and into high school. His eyesight nowadays is only out his peripherals.

Yet the vision that Beyer has instilled in himself is crystal clear.

The Central Springs High School senior is on the verge of graduation and has wrapped up his final season of boys golf all while overcoming an obstacle that for others, may have stopped any form of activity.

Beyer refused to let that happen.

"I never thought I'd be playing golf," Beyer said. "Once that ball leaves my club, I can't see it."

Beyer needs a teammate next to him when he plays golf. He has to lean on someone to tell him which clubs to use, distance from the hole and bring him to his ball in the fairway or rough.

Zach Howes has been that person since the two were freshmen.

"Coach Shafer gave me a range finder, we talk about what clubs to use," Howes said. "He says it is a good hit if he loses sight of it and it is a bad one if he can still see it. He didn't have many bad hits."

The two have developed a bond that is unbreakable.

"When you're hanging out with him, you don't even know he has (eyesight problems), you just forget about it," Howes said. "I would always make sure he tries to stay included."

"He's been there for me all the time," Beyer added.

Golf became an interest when Beyer's dad would leave the house and go play a round or two. It became a father-son bonding exercise.

By the time he got into high school, Beyer became enamored with the sport.

"It just kind of interested me," he said. "Every once in awhile, I would go with him even though I wasn't very good back then. I thought it was really fun."

That aforementioned fifth grade year for Beyer was when his life began to change. At first, he didn't even know his eyesight was diminishing. It was his teachers that recognized it.

"It was a complete surprise me," Beyer said. "I couldn't see the board at all."

His teachers communicated the potential problem to Beyer's parents. Then, the three of them went to Shopko's eye doctor and after that, made the small trek to Mason City.

From there, Beyer was off to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The doctors communicated that his eyesight won't get worse. Becoming blind was suddenly off the table.

"It was a lot," Beyer said. "I thought I was going to go blind. I was scared."

Still, he was an easy target for bullying in middle school. Howes wasn't one of those kids to pick on Beyer. He accepted Beyer for who he is and how he is as a person.

"Throughout all middle school, we got closer," Howes said. "We play pool, he always beats me in it. He is one of the calmer kids in class. When he's around people he knows, sometimes you can't get him to stop talking."

They would hang out all the time. Howes got into the routine of picking up Beyer from school on multiple occasions to go do something. No matter what it was, from going to grab lunch to playing sports, they were next to each other.

Panthers head boys golf coach Bill Shafer has seen the growth in front of his eyes of how those have impacted each other.

"Zach has been a great help to him," Shafer said. "(Spencer) is a guy who is going to do anything you ask of him."

Howes was trying to find a balance between playing nine-hole rounds for Central Springs and being the eyes for Beyer. It became a struggle juggling those two responsibilities.

He was faced with a choice. Keep playing golf or go full-time to help Beyer?

The decision was far from a difficult one.

"I realized it was way too hard to keep track of two balls," Howes said. "I told Shafer 'Hey, I don't want to golf. I want to permanently help Spencer from now on.'"

Beyer can't thank Howes enough.

"We just clicked," Beyer stated. "It is a great support system at Central Springs."

Throughout his high school career, Beyer has been a JV golfer. He's fine with that, so long as he's with his teammates and friends. He keeps a balance between competitive and fun.

So on April 21, Shafer had a surprise for his senior, one of four on the roster.

Beyer was going to play in Central Springs' final home meet of the season, a quadrangular against Top of Iowa East foes Newman Catholic and Rockford plus a common North Iowa opponent in Riceville.

"It was cool," Beyer said. "I've gotten really good at knowing what to do. When (Zach) says a distance, I can say 'Oh, I need my 7 (iron).'"

"He's actually pretty good, he can make pretty good connections," Shafer added.

The goal Beyer had for himself was to shoot at least a 68. He shot a 69. And zero reasons to be upset about it.

"You would not know by his swing, he takes kind of a half-swing, he doesn't showcase his disability," Shafer said. "He never wants to use that as a reason to not be successful."

Golf won't be going away in Beyer's life. He'll remain active in it. The plan is to attend North Iowa Area Community College for the first two years, earn his associates degree, then transfer to Iowa State University in Ames.

He plans on studying some form of zoology.

"I don't know if I'm going to go out in college, but I'll do it on the weekends," Beyer said.

The four year run as a prep for Beyer is nearing the finish line. He feels he's leaving Central Springs a better person, one that has an immense feeling of self-pride.

He hopes he can be an inspiration to others who may be struggling with eyesight or anything else to push through barriers.

"Don't let your disease or whatever you have bring you down," Beyer said. "Just do it."

For Howes, he's gained a lifetime friend. And if anyone knows Beyer better than most, it's him. Is he surprised that Beyer has overcome the obstacles to become a high school golfer and soon-to-be high school graduate?

Far from.

"Hopefully he realizes there are people who are like me and they'll bond with him as much as I did," Howes said. "I hope he has fun with life, like every other kid is able to."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

