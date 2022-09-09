Iowa students make gains in learning years after start of the pandemic, data show

Iowa students are mostly testing at pre-pandemic levels of learning, however, 11th-graders have declined the most since last year in English, according to new data from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress.

Results show signs of recovery and progress with the majority of grades improving from the previous year. The test is taken by students in grades three through 11, once a year, to measure performance in English Language Arts, math and science.

"This data reflects Iowa educators' commitment to addressing the individual needs of their students and how the use of evidence-based supports can help students grow and flourish," Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a news release Wednesday.

"We are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there still is work to be done," Lebo said. "This crucial data will help schools with their improvement planning, target relief funds to address high-need areas and recapture the growth Iowa students experienced prior to the pandemic."

State-level results from the 2021-22 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) demonstrate proficiency gains in many grades with English language arts performance mainly returning to pre-pandemic levels in third through eighth grades. Eleventh grade results declined the most from last year, dropping four percentage points.

Results in math increased in third through seventh grades. However, eight and 10th-graders experienced a one-percentage point decrease, while ninth-graders had a two-percentage point decrease in the percent of students scoring proficient when compared to last year. Eleventh grade results declined five percentage points.

Science, which is assessed in grades 5, 8 and 10, exceeded pre-pandemic levels in all three grades.

Statewide in math:

— Third-graders tested at 72 percent proficient,

— Eighth-graders tested at 66.5 percent proficient.

— And 11th-graders tested at 60.2 percent proficient.

Statewide in English language arts:

— Third-graders tested at 65.1 percent proficient,

— Eighth-graders tested at 75.2 percent proficient,

— And 11th-graders tested at 69.9 percent proficient.

Statewide in science, which is only taken by fifth, eighth and 10th-graders:

— Fifth-graders tested at 60.1 percent proficient,

— Eighth-graders tested at 66.6 percent proficient,

— And 10th-graders tested at 64.2 percent proficient.

Statewide results are comparable to local Eastern Iowa school districts. Last month, district officials with the Cedar Rapids Community School District presented their data to the school board.

The district — like many across Iowa — saw a drop in scores on standardized tests during the 2020-21 school year. School officials attribute this to a loss of instruction time because of the pandemic as teachers and students adapted to remote learning.

Cedar Rapids students in math tested at 59.5 percent proficient in third grade, 58.2 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 52.6 percent proficient in 11th grade.

In English, Cedar Rapids students tested at 54.5 percent proficient in third grade, 70.7 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 65 percent proficient in 11th grade.

Cedar Rapids schools' grade scores in particular are slightly lower compared to other Eastern Iowa school districts, while eighth and 11th grade scores are comparable or better.

Students in the College Community School District tested in math at 77.2 percent proficient in third grade, 60.9 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 56.7 percent proficient in 11th grade.

In English, College Community students tested at 69.8 percent proficient in third grade, 70.4 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 66.6 percent proficient in 11th grade.

Linn-Mar Community School District students tested in math at 79.7 percent proficient in third grade, 72.4 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 65.3 percent proficient in 11th grade.

Linn-Mar English scores were 74.7 percent proficient in third grade, 81 percent proficient in eighth grade, and 63.1 percent proficient in 11th grade.

In a school board meeting last month, Linn-Mar Associate Superintendent Nathan Wear said officials are proud of the data, although high school students are still catching up from a year of disrupted education during the pandemic.

The assessment reflects what's being taught in Iowa classrooms and how students are progressing toward grade-level expectations outlined in Iowa's academic standards. It is one measure that helps teachers understand where students are succeeding and where they may need more help.