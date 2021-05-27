Iowa studying ‘alignment’ of public health, human services

The state is conducting an assessment of its public health and human services agencies to “align and integrate programs, practices and policies.”

Though a merger between the agencies into a health and human services department is not confirmed at this stage, it is a goal of the head of both agencies that those departments work more closely together to conduct business more effectively and efficiently, according to state legislators.

“Ultimately better alignment will lead to improved outcomes for individuals, communities and the state,” Sarah Ekstrand, Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman, said in an email.

Over the next nine months, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services is conducting a health and human services alignment assessment “to improve delivery of services and most effectively leverage funding.”

Public Consulting Group, a Boston-based public sector consulting firm, has been brought on as a contractor to conduct the assessment. The state will pay the group $630,550 for its work, according to the state contract.

Updates on the assessment will be posted on hhsalignment.iowa.gov.