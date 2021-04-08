Iowa Supreme Court will aid redistricting, if necessary

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court will preserve as much as possible the state’s redrawing of political boundaries if federal census data is not available in time to honor a constitutional deadline, the court announced Thursday.

The high court offered no details how it would handle the process, which will create new political districts for the Iowa Legislature and the state’s four U.S. House seats for the next 10 years.

States are preparing for the decennial process of redrawing political boundaries for the next decade, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau recently announced it will send census data to the states by September 30. But the Iowa Constitution says its process must be completed by September 15, and if the Iowa Legislature does not complete the process by that date, the Iowa Supreme Court assumes the responsibility.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Thursday issued a statement saying if the census data is not available before that deadline, the court would implement a redistricting process that would match as much as possible the procedure described in state law.