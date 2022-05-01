 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa teacher leaves post after allegations of inappropriate conduct

RICEVILLE -- A Riceville teacher is no longer with the district following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Robin Kuhn was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the district was contacted about "allegations of inappropriate behavior by a teacher at the high school level," according a statement from Riceville School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman.  

The school board held a special meeting Monday and during a closed session approved a separation agreement with Kuhn.

"We have reached a mutually acceptable agreement, and the teacher is no longer employed with the district," Schwamman said in a statement.

An investigation was initiated earlier this month to look into the allegations of inappropriate behavior. Schwamman confirmed that investigation has concluded.

It was the second time Kuhn has been investigated while working for the district. 

In 2014, Kuhn received a deferred suspension from the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, avoiding a three-month suspension of her license, after she agreed to complete ethics and professional boundaries courses or counseling.

Kuhn was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to a parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments, which continued even after Kuhn was asked to stop talking about the student. 

Two violations – unethical practice and incompetence – were confirmed by the board at that time.

Schwamman, who was not superintendent at the time, noted the district's policy of thoroughly investigating "any report that raises a concern about the conduct of a staff member."

"Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a building full of great staff members who work hard to protect and educate kids every day," Schwamann's statement read.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

