Iowa teens detained in tree house sexual assault

WAVERLY — Two teens have been detained for allegedly confining a teenage girl in a tree house and sexually abusing her over the course of two days.

Chad Chapline, 17, originally from Ogden, is charged with false imprisonment and second-degree sexual abuse. He is charged as an adult. He was transferred to the Allamakee County Jail pending trial.

Also detained was a 15-year-old boy, who was taken to the Eldora Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing to see if the case will remain in juvenile court.

Details weren’t available, but court records allege the two fled from the LSI-Bremwood Campus youth center. They took turns holding the victim down and covering her mouth while the other sexually abused her on May 14 and 15. She was also threatened with a knife blade, records state.

The attack happened in a treehouse in a wooded area in southwest Waverly.

Officers with Waverly police questioned Chapline about the attack on Sunday.

Bond was set at $100,000 during an initial appearance in Bremer County District Court on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0