 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa to stop issuing federal unemployment benefits next month
0 comments
breaking

Iowa to stop issuing federal unemployment benefits next month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa will stop its participation in federal unemployment benefits effective June 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday morning.

Starting then, Iowans will no longer be able to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. The programs do not expire nationally until Sept. 4.

Kim Reynolds mug

Reynolds

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work.”

Those programs made up more than 80 percent of unemployment benefits paid in the week ending May 1 in Iowa. State unemployment benefits will remain in place. The minimum weekly payment for an unemployed Iowan without any dependents is $73.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why do the vaccinated still fear COVID?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News